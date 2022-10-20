Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,806,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,512,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $28.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.