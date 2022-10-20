Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,068,000 after buying an additional 937,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $9,836,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 78.8% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 692,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 305,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,860 ($34.56) to GBX 2,920 ($35.28) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,678.83.

RELX opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

