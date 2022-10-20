Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 172,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile



Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

