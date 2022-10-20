Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,823,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

BBWI opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

