Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 963,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $9,905,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 494,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

ING opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

