Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at $10,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 266.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.30. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

