Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,908,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,247,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

