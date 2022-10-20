Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

