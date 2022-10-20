Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTEK opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

