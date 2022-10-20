Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,176 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

SCHH opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.