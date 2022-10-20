Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 243 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

WTM opened at $1,365.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,335.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,397.60.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

