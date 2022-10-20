Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 3.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

