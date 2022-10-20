Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 11,401 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,260,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 86,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,038,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,657,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

