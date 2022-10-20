Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,375 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.