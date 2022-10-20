Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 628 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 12,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $204.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.87 and a 52 week high of $713.33.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

