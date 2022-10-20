Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 976 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $53.90.

