Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $531,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $211.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average is $222.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

