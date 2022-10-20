Patrick M. Lavelle Purchases 8,234 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 8,234 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,462.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 575,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VOXX International stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOXX. StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the first quarter worth $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

