Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902,233 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

