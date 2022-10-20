Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Photronics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

