Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

