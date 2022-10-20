Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 7.7%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $59.75. Approximately 97,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,096,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.