Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 million, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 715.44%.

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe acquired 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at $718,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

