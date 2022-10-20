PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 421.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 463.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,800,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,800,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,186. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $60.85 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

