ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PRA stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

