Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 131,553 shares.The stock last traded at $9.58 and had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $706.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

