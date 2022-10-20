Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 6,290.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $850.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

