Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 455,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,381,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Rimini Street had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $36,530.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,864.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $36,530.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,864.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $66,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,145 shares in the company, valued at $282,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,116 shares of company stock worth $205,681. 44.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

