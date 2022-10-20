Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.61 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFT. TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $35,756.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

