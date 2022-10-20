Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 142,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,846,647 shares.The stock last traded at $155.25 and had previously closed at $147.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 284.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,199,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

