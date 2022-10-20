SCHRODERS IS Ltd Acquires 5,820 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,175.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. jvl associates llc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

