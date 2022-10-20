Shafique Virani Sells 10,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,401.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 627,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,535,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 399,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,998 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

