Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $20.58

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $21.68. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 1,824 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

