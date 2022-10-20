Short Interest in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expands By 5.6%

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 966,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.31.

NYSE:ESS opened at $227.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $218.83 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

