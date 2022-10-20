Short Interest in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Increases By 5.6%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $70.53 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

