Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Rises By 5.2%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMRE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
