Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Increases By 5.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 17,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE HAL opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.09. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

