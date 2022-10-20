Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

