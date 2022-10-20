Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $55,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.96. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

