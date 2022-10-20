Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 890,363 shares.The stock last traded at $29.57 and had previously closed at $30.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.