Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $185,605,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 354.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $152.29 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average of $197.49.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

