Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.09. Approximately 2,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 327,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.20% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $1,194,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,164,401.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $1,194,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,164,401.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,753 shares of company stock worth $4,230,414 in the last ninety days. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

