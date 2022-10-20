Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 637,580 shares.The stock last traded at $60.82 and had previously closed at $70.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.54.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

