Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.70 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.94.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

