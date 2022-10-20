Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.70 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.94.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.