Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 53,041 shares.The stock last traded at $15.74 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $517.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. The business had revenue of $194.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

