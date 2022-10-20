Soleil Boughton Sells 22,003 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $21,197.55.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

