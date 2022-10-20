Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$72.00 to C$76.00. 1,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 81,459 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $46.23.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Get Stantec alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Stantec by 18.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Stantec by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec by 18.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after buying an additional 261,602 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Stantec by 3.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.