Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$72.00 to C$76.00. Approximately 1,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 81,459 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $46.23.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Stantec by 18.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 18.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Stantec by 3.3% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Stantec Company Profile



Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

