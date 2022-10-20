Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCS opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 307.72%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

